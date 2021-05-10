Drew McIntyre On His First Conversation With Vince McMahon In WWE, His Picks For All-Time Survivor Series Team

In a recent interview on The Rich Eisen Show, Drew McIntyre discussed his first conversation with Vice McMahon in WWE, his picks for an all-time Survivor Series team, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Drew McIntyre on his first meeting Vince McMahon in WWE: “I mentioned that I came from Scotland and was straight on WWE television. I was there within three weeks. I’ve been wrestling professionally since I was 15, but it was a part-time job because I was in school the whole time. I was basically at Uni and within six weeks, I was at WWE and on the road. I was sitting in catering just wondering what was going on. I was like ‘There’s the Undertaker who I’ve watched my entire life. There’s Triple H who I’ve watched my entire life. This is crazy. I’m part of this roster. Be cool, Drew.’ Vince McMahon just sits himself down right in front of me and asks me how I’m doing. In my head, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, that’s Vince McMahon. Don’t say anything stupid.’ So, we have a casual conversation that lasts probably about a minute. He tells me ‘good luck’ and walks off. I think to myself, and this is 13 years ago – my accent was so thick back then and all I think is, ‘He didn’t understand a word I just said. I just ruined it all with my first conversation with Vince McMahon.'”

On his picks for an all-time Survivor Series team: “I’ll just throw out a few names, the obvious ones. Andre the Giant, The Undertaker, Bret Hart in his prime, Stone Cold Steve Austin in his prime is pretty much unbeatable, and the man I faced last year, Brock Lesnar. That seems like a bit of a team right there. Later on, I’m gonna be thinking to myself, ‘Damnit, I should’ve put this person in.’ Nonetheless, let’s just go with that right now. I’ll jump one of the guys and take their spot because I’m definitely a part of that team. If I had to jump Andre and take his spot, that’s fine.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit the Rich Eisen Show with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.