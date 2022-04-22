wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Visits With Special Olympics Athletes, Talks Working With Organization
Drew McIntyre recently surprised a group of Special Olympics athletes in Tennessee with a visit and weight-lifting session. As you can see in the below post from Special Olypmics Tennessee, the WWE star showed up at Centennial Sportsplex in Nashville for a session with the athletes from the Metro Parks DisABILITIES Program and gifted them with WWE Championship belts.
“I’ve loved every second of everything we’ve done throughout the pandemic,” McIntyre said of his his work with the Special Olympics (per Fightful). “I put together a school of strength program where the athletes could work out at home and inevitably, we’ve been able to get back together in person. The athletes all surprised me by making me a champion ambassador. That title right there is up with my WWE championships, neck and neck.”
Today @WWE Superstar and @SpecialOlympics Champion Ambassador @DMcIntyreWWE surprised Special Olympics Tennessee athletes at Centennial Sportsplex in Nashville.
SummerSlam is July 30th in Nashville! Use code SPECIAL for early access – https://t.co/njFXhIDNtS pic.twitter.com/05ESh9koAB
— Special Olympics TN (@SOTennessee) April 21, 2022
