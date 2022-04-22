Drew McIntyre Visits With Special Olympics Athletes, Talks Working With Organization

Drew McIntyre recently surprised a group of Special Olympics athletes in Tennessee with a visit and weight-lifting session. As you can see in the below post from Special Olypmics Tennessee, the WWE star showed up at Centennial Sportsplex in Nashville for a session with the athletes from the Metro Parks DisABILITIES Program and gifted them with WWE Championship belts.

“I’ve loved every second of everything we’ve done throughout the pandemic,” McIntyre said of his his work with the Special Olympics (per Fightful). “I put together a school of strength program where the athletes could work out at home and inevitably, we’ve been able to get back together in person. The athletes all surprised me by making me a champion ambassador. That title right there is up with my WWE championships, neck and neck.”