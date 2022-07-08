Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus Added To Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced a match between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus for tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. The winner of the match will get a WWE Universal championship match at Clash at the Castle, against either Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar. The lineup includes:

* Winner Gets Universal Title Match at Clash at the Castle: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

* Roman Reigns to appear.

* Ronda Rousey to address losing Smackdown Women’s title to Liv Morgan.

* Maximum Male Models reveal 2022 Tennis Wear Collection.

Drew McIntyre will once again battle Sheamus in a high-stakes matchup for the right to challenge either Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the WWE Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event.

The WWE Universe better be ready for shockwaves when these two superheavyweights collide for the opportunity of a lifetime, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.