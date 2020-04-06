wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Wins WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 (Highlights)
Drew McIntyre is the new WWE Champion, dethroning Brock Lesnar in a match of finishers at WrestleMania 36. McIntyre initially hit a Claymore Kick on Lesnar to start the match, but then was hit with a series of German suplexes. He absorbed three F5s from Lesnar without being pinned, then wriggled out of a fourth one before hitting four Claymore Kicks for the win and the title. You can see pics and video from the match below.
This marks McIntyre’s first run with the WWE Championship and ends Lesnar’s run at 174 days, having won the title at Smackdown’s debut on FOX.
He's ready.@DMcIntyreWWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/G0iLV7xh0X
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2020
What a CLAYMORE KICK to start things off for @DMcIntyreWWE!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/h3yooTAvCH
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2020
.@DMcIntyreWWE KICKED OUT AT 1!!!! #TheBeast can't believe it!!!#WrestleMania @BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/U4eI3phh2c
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2020
