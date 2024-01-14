Drilla Moloney’s NJPW Contract Reportedly Expires

Former co-IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Drilla Moloney’s NJPW contract has reportedly expired. Fightful Select reports that Moloney’s contract expired recently, and there is no word on if he’s in active talks with the comapny.

Moloney is part of Bullet Club War Dogs held the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles with Clark Connors until Wrestle Kingdom 18, where they lost the titles to TJP and Francesco Akira. Gabriel Kidd, Connors and Alex Coughlin also reportedly have contracts expiring this month.