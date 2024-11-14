wrestling / News

Various News: Dulce Tormenta Returning To GCW, Tickets On Sale For ACW Debut Show

November 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dulce Tormenta GCW Scene Of the Crime Image Credit: GCW

– Dulce Tormenta is set to return to GCW next month. GCW announced on Wednesday that Tormenta will face Megan Bayne at GCW Scene Of the Crime in Mesa, Arizona on December 13th:

– Tickets are now on sale for Awesome Championship Wrestling’s debut show in Poughkeepsie, New York on January 4th, 2025. The promotion announced the debut show last month, and tickets are now available here.

