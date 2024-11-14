wrestling / News
Various News: Dulce Tormenta Returning To GCW, Tickets On Sale For ACW Debut Show
November 13, 2024 | Posted by
– Dulce Tormenta is set to return to GCW next month. GCW announced on Wednesday that Tormenta will face Megan Bayne at GCW Scene Of the Crime in Mesa, Arizona on December 13th:
*PHOENIX UPDATE*
Just Signed:
MEGAN BAYNE
vs
DULCE TORMENTA
Plus:
Mance Warner
Rich Swann
Joey Janela
Matthew Justice
Fuego Del Sol
Man Like Dereiss
Gringo Loco
Alec Price
Brooke Havok
Effy
+more!
Get Tix:https://t.co/2IniQPqWoC
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+!
Fri 12/13 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/i3Prbf1Tzw
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 13, 2024
– Tickets are now on sale for Awesome Championship Wrestling’s debut show in Poughkeepsie, New York on January 4th, 2025. The promotion announced the debut show last month, and tickets are now available here.
