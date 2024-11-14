Various News: Dulce Tormenta Returning To GCW, Tickets On Sale For ACW Debut Show

– Dulce Tormenta is set to return to GCW next month. GCW announced on Wednesday that Tormenta will face Megan Bayne at GCW Scene Of the Crime in Mesa, Arizona on December 13th:

*PHOENIX UPDATE* Just Signed: MEGAN BAYNE

vs

DULCE TORMENTA Plus:

Mance Warner

Rich Swann

Joey Janela

Matthew Justice

Fuego Del Sol

Man Like Dereiss

Gringo Loco

Alec Price

Brooke Havok

Effy

+more! Get Tix:https://t.co/2IniQPqWoC Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+!

Fri 12/13 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/i3Prbf1Tzw — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 13, 2024

– Tickets are now on sale for Awesome Championship Wrestling’s debut show in Poughkeepsie, New York on January 4th, 2025. The promotion announced the debut show last month, and tickets are now available here.