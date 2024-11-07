ACW Announces Debut Show With Nic Nemeth vs. Thomas Latimer & More

Awesome Championship Wrestling has announced its debut show will take place in January, with Nic Nemeth vs. Thomas Latimer and more. The Vik Dalishus and Hale Collins-founded promotion issued the following press release announcing its launch with its first event in Poughkeepsie, New York on January 4th, 2025.

Announced for the event so far is Nemeth vs. Latimer as well as appearances by Tommy Dreamer, Flip Gordon, The NOW, Sent2Slaughter, Kelly Madan, Crowbar, and Anthony Greene with more to come. The full press release is below:

Awesome Championship Wrestling™ (ACW) Announces Launch with Star-Studded Inaugural Event in Poughkeepsie, NY

November 7, 2024 – Professional wrestling fans across the globe are in for an electrifying experience as Awesome Championship Wrestling (ACW) officially announces its debut. Founded by wrestling veterans Vik Dalishus and Hale Collins along with other partners, ACW promises to bring unparalleled excitement and action. Featuring an impressive lineup of wrestling legends, champions, and rising stars, the organization will launch its first major event on January 4, 2025, at the MJN Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. The MJN Center (formerly known as the Mid-Hudson Civic Center) has hosted Professional Wrestling’s premier events for over 48 years including Television Tapings, Live Events and Pay Per View broadcasts.

At the inaugural event, Fans can expect to see top-tier talent such as reigning TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth (FKA Dolph Ziggler) who will take on NWA World Champion Thomas Latimer in an epic battle of current World Heavyweight Champions, ECW icon Tommy Dreamer, high-flying sensation & CMLL International star Flip Gordon, powerhouse tag teams The NOW & Sent2Slaughter, Rising Star Kelly Madan, Wrestling legend Crowbar, NXT alumnus Anthony Greene and many more. ACW’s roster is a blend of wrestling’s biggest names and fresh, dynamic talent, setting the stage for unforgettable rivalries, epic battles, and pure adrenaline-fueled entertainment.

ACW: A New Era of Professional Wrestling

ACW’s founders and Poughkeepsie’s own Vik Dalishus and Hale Collins bring a wealth of experience, passion, and commitment to the sport they love. Having wrestled in rings around the U.S. & captivated audiences for years, Dalishus and Collins are excited to introduce ACW as a place where wrestlers can perform at their peak, and fans can enjoy an authentic, edge-of-your-seat wrestling experience. ACW’s mission is clear: deliver the kind of live, high-stakes competition that honors the sport’s roots, while recognizing World Champions from right NOW, and blazing a trail for Pro Wrestling’s future.

“We created ACW because we believe wrestling fans deserve a high-quality, action-packed experience that lets athletes showcase their passion and skill.” said Dalishus. “We’ve brought together some of the most respected names in the industry, as well as exciting new talents, to bring fans a wrestling experience like no other. The atmosphere on January 4 will be unforgettable.”

The Inaugural Event: A Night to Remember

ACW’s inaugural event, “ACW: Poughkeepsie Rumble”, will kick off on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at the MJN Center, with doors opening at 5:30 PM and the live event starting at 7:30 PM. Fans will witness championship bouts, heated rivalries, and high-octane performances from some of wrestling’s most celebrated athletes and the brightest newcomers. Plus, the event will feature a 20 man, Over-The-Top-Rope Rumble to crown the inaugural ACW Champion! The MJN Center in Poughkeepsie, known for hosting major sporting events, provides the perfect backdrop for ACW’s explosive debut.

In addition to thrilling matches, ACW is committed to engaging with the local community and creating a family-friendly environment where fans of all ages can enjoy the spectacle. This first event marks the beginning of a series of live shows and streaming events that will showcase ACW’s athletes and continue to elevate the world of pro wrestling.

Tickets and Meet & Greet Information

Tickets for “ACW: Poughkeepsie Rumble” go on sale starting Wednesday, November 13, 2024, and are expected to sell out quickly. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets early to secure their seats for this landmark event. Ticketing and Meet and Greet details can be found through the MJN center box office, Ticketmaster.com and the official ACW website thisisacw.com.

Ticket prices start at $39 and range up to $75 for a ringside seat, prices do not include Ticketmaster fees. Fans can avoid fees by visiting the MJN Box Office in person, or calling and making a ticket purchase over the phone at 845-454-5800.

For those unable to attend in person, ACW is exploring broadcast options to make future events available for streaming worldwide, allowing fans across the globe to experience the action. However, do not miss out on the LIVE experience of the ACW debut event as it will likely not be broadcast or streamed.

Join the Revolution!

ACW invites fans, both seasoned and new, to join this new era in professional wrestling. “We’re not just building a wrestling company; we’re building a wrestling community,” said Collins. “Whether you’re a die-hard wrestling fan or new to the sport, we welcome you to come and experience something truly AWESOME.”

For more information, media inquiries, updates on talent appearances and match announcements, visit the ACW website at thisisacw.com, find us on social media, or contact us at [email protected]!