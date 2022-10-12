Dustin Rhodes Hints at Retirement & ‘Heavy Thinking About the Next Step’

– In a post on his Twitter account earlier today, AEW talent and coach Dustin Rhodes indicated that “old age has caught up” to him and he’s doing “some heavy thinking” regarding the next phase of his career. You can read his comments below:

“Man, old age has caught up to me guys. As much as I push myself beyond my limits, I can honestly say, I am doing some heavy thinking about the next step. We all think we can go forever with new batteries, but TIME comes for all of us. Kinda scared tbh. #KeepSteppin”

Dustin Rhodes joined AEW shortly before the company’s first event in May 2019 at Double or Nothing 2019, facing his younger brother, Cody Rhodes, in a one-on-one match, which Cody won. Dustin last wrestled on an August 24 edition of AEW Rampage, losing in an ROH World Championship match against former champion Claudio Castagnoli.