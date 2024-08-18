Dustin Rhodes’ Nephews Work Dark Match Prior to AEW Collision

Prior to tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, the nephews of Dustin and Cody Rhodes worked a dark match. Wyatt and Wayne Rhodes, aka the New Texas Outlaws, defeated Jon Cruz & Aaron Solo. The two are also the grandsons of Dusty Rhodes and the sons of Dusty’s daughter, Kristin Rhodes Ditto.

