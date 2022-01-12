Dustin Rhodes on the Reaction To His Use of Canadian Destroyer At AEW Battle of the Belts

In an interview with Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha (via Fightful), Dustin Rhodes spoke about the reaction to his use of the Canadian Destroyer on AEW Battle of the Belts last Saturday. Specifically, Rhodes hit Sammy Guevara with the move off the ring apron and through a table, which surprisingly didn’t finish the match.

He said: “I don’t understand why everybody is giving that such a big deal, we do it all the time, but to see a 52-year-old do that off the apron through a table is somewhat shocking to people. I was a little leery of it as we were looking at it during the day because of the angle and I’m stepping on the apron, the rope is behind me, and I don’t want my feet to get caught because I have long ass legs. I was kind of worried about it, but then, we’ve done so many dangerous things in our career and in 33 years, I’ve done so much. I was like, ‘You know, it’s going to be fine.’ The table was so angled and it was an awkward position because I’m so tall and I was terrified that my legs were going to be stuck and I was going to go straight down with my head through the table and I would break my neck or something stupid. It ended up being as perfect as possible. Everybody was protected and safe and no one got injured. It was an ‘oh my God moment’ and it was cool.“