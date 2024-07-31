– During the ROH Death Before Dishonor post-show press conference, Dustin Rhodes spoke about his younger brother, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, praising Cody’s “amazing job” as champion. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Dustin Rhodes on the work of his brother Cody: “I’m proud of Cody. He’s doing an amazing job. We’re over here kicking ass. I love it. I love being part of AEW. It’s the best place I’ve ever worked in my entire career. It’s incredible. I thank Tony (Khan) for that. I thank all the guys and girls. Everybody is sweet as pie and it’s a fun place to be.”

On the energy at the Esports Stadium: “The energy we have here makes you want to go out and perform. When you have an empty tank, like for me and my endurance levels, there is always a little more because of the energy in these buildings. The fans are so responsive, so crazy, so loud. I’m happy for my brother. I’m doing God’s work here. The Von Erichs and Rhodes are fixing to take the world by storm.”

At ROH Death Before Dishonor, Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs beat The Dark Order. Then at AEW Battle of the Belts XI, they beat The Undisputed Kingdom to win the vacant ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes will be in action on Saturday, August 3 at WWE SummerSlam 2024. Cody defends his title against Solo Sikoa. The event will be held at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.