Dusty Rhodes Classic Matches Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has confirmed two Dusty Rhodes Classic matches for this week’s NXT. WWE announced on Monday that Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin will take on Gallus in a first-round match, while Axiom & Nathan Frazer will battle Hank Walker and Tank Ledger.

You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Family vs. OTM

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Match: Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Gallus

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

* Gigi Dolin vs. Cora Jade

* Nikkita Lyons vs. Blair Davenport