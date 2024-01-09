wrestling / News
Dusty Rhodes Classic Matches Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has confirmed two Dusty Rhodes Classic matches for this week’s NXT. WWE announced on Monday that Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin will take on Gallus in a first-round match, while Axiom & Nathan Frazer will battle Hank Walker and Tank Ledger.
You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Family vs. OTM
* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Match: Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Gallus
* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger
* Gigi Dolin vs. Cora Jade
* Nikkita Lyons vs. Blair Davenport
🚨 🚨 🚨
The first two matches in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic for TOMORROW are:
🏆 Gallus vs. @BaronCorbinWWE & @bronbreakkerwwe
🏆 @HankWalker_WWE & @TankLedgerWWE vs. @Axiom_WWE & @WWEFrazer
The rest of the bracket and remaining teams will be revealed on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/fq9Gn1rAtW
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 9, 2024