Dutch Mantell Gives Health Update After Recent Hospitalization

Dutch Mantell has given an update on his health for fans after he was hospitalized earlier this month. As reported, the wrestling legend had announced a couple of weeks ago that he had been hospitalized. Mantell posted a new update to his Facebook page, noting that he had an infection that turned into sepsis. He said that he’s doing better and has been transferred out of the hospital to a rehab facility and may be able to go home next week.

Mantell wrote:

“Hey guys. First off thank you for all the prayers and well wishes. I am just now realizing how many there were. The good news is I am on the mend and doing better.

In a nutshell, I had an infection and it turned into sepsis by the time I got to the hospital. I have been pretty out of it but my daughter Amanda has been here the whole time and kept the drs and nurses straight! To be fair though I think even if I had died, she would have just had me stuffed and said no you can’t leave yet. Sepsis can make you very confused and say some pretty out there things which is why she requested no one call or text me. We needed time for those antiobotics to do their thing. 5 days of IV antiobotics and 10 days of oral. The drs are watching everything very close to make sure it’s cleared and not coming back.

I am being very well taken care of. I have been transferred to a rehab facility for now. I will be here a while longer as I get my strength back and will have to do physical therapy. If all continues to improve I should be able to go home next week. It’s not time to tap out just yet, so you guys are going to have to listen to my bullshit a while longer. Thanks again guys.”