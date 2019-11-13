Earl Hebner Wants to Help Instruct the AEW Referees, Says They Are Good and Learning Everyday

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed AEW referee Earl Hebner for the WINCLY Podcast at Starrcast IV. Hebner discussed working for AEW, the criticism for the referees’ officiating, and more. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Earl Hebner on the criticism of AEW referees: “They need to have me in their dressing rooms teaching them. Right now I’m just doing PPVs because of travel and everything so I’m fortunate to just do the PPVs. What they have is pretty good. We learn everyday so it’s not like we know everything. … Sometimes I think with the tag matches there’s too much interference and they bury the ref a lot.”

Hebner on knowing Cody Rhodes when he was a kid: “It’s great. When I was coming through Dusty was the one who gave me a job. I rode in the truck with Cody when he was a baby. It’s just been awesome to see how Cody has progressed and grown up. He’s in the footsteps of his dad and every step he makes is Dusty. He’s a great kid and God bless him. He deserves everything he’s getting and going after.”

Hebner on his favorite memories working in Baltimore: “Back in the Crockett days, that was a looooong time ago, but I’ve been down here with WWE and WWF a lot of times. I even drove down here because I live in Richmond [VA] so it’s not a big deal. It’s like driving to Charlotte back in the day.”

Henber on the fans attending Starrcast: “I really appreciate all of you fans being here for Starrcast and AEW. This company really respects each and every one of you for buying a ticket and coming to see us. God bless you for coming and helping us and being interested in the AEW product.”