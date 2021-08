Early Betting Odds on Expected First Opponents for CM Punk & Bryan Danielson in AEW, More

It’s highly expected that former WWE Superstar CM Punk will be making his AEW debut later this Friday at AEW Rampage, and also Bryan Danielson (aka Daniel Bryan) will be AEW bound as well. BetOnline has now released various betting odds on who will be booked as the first opponents for the former WWE World champions, which you can see below:

CM Punk First Official Singles Match Opponent

Darby Allin 1/2

Byan Danielson/Daniel Bryan 11/4

Christian Cage 15/4

Orange Cassidy 6/1

Matt Hardy 7/1

Chris Jericho 8/1

Cody Rhodes 8/1

Jungle Boy 9/1

Sting 10/1

Bryan Danielson First Official Singles Match Opponent

CM Punk 7/4

Kenny Omega 9/2

Darby Allin 5/1

Sting 5/1

MJF 6/1

Chris Jericho 7/1

Sammy Guevara 7/1

Orange Cassidy 8/1

Cody Rhodes 9/1

Jungle Boy 10/1

Lance Archer 10/1

Penta El Zero M 10/1

Eddie Kingston 12/1

Pac 12/1

Additionally, some early betting odds are also available for next month’s AEW All Out card:

AEW – All Out

Kenny Omega (c) vs Christian Cage

Kenny Omega -375 (4/15)

Christian Cage +240 (12/5)

Andrade El Idolo vs Pac

Andrade El Idolo -180 (5/9)

Pac +140 (7/5)