East Coast Wrestling Association Women’s Super 8 2022 Tournament Results 8.06.2022

– The ECWA held the Women’s Super 8 Tournament in New Jersey on August 6th. You can access the full results below, per PWInsider.

Erica Leigh attacked Killian McMurphy and ended up taking his place in the tournament.

*Tournament Match: Erica Leigh def. Adena Steele

*Tournament Match: Mother Endless def. Abby Jane

*Tournament Match: Kennedi Copeland def. Bonesaw Brooks

*Tournament Match: Jordan Blade def. Cosmic

*Tournament Semifinal Match: Erica Leigh def. Mother Endless

*Tournament Semifinal Match: Jordan Blade defeated Kennedi Copeland

*Men’s Showcase Match: Mr. Ooh La La def. Travis Lee (with Coach Jim Shorts)

*Tourmament Final Match: Erica Leigh def. Jordan Blade