East Coast Wrestling Association Women’s Super 8 2022 Tournament Results 8.06.2022
– The ECWA held the Women’s Super 8 Tournament in New Jersey on August 6th. You can access the full results below, per PWInsider.
Erica Leigh attacked Killian McMurphy and ended up taking his place in the tournament.
*Tournament Match: Erica Leigh def. Adena Steele
*Tournament Match: Mother Endless def. Abby Jane
*Tournament Match: Kennedi Copeland def. Bonesaw Brooks
*Tournament Match: Jordan Blade def. Cosmic
*Tournament Semifinal Match: Erica Leigh def. Mother Endless
*Tournament Semifinal Match: Jordan Blade defeated Kennedi Copeland
*Men’s Showcase Match: Mr. Ooh La La def. Travis Lee (with Coach Jim Shorts)
*Tourmament Final Match: Erica Leigh def. Jordan Blade
Your 2022 ECWA WOMENS SUPER 8 CHAMPION Erica Leigh !@ECWA1967 @EricaWrestles @OfficialPWI @PWInsidercom @wackelvaney pic.twitter.com/DU3NztCKT3
— Joe Zanolle (@jwzanolle) August 6, 2022