EC3 Explains His View of the New Era of NWA
October 30, 2023 | Posted by
In a pre-NWA Samhain interview with Cageside Seats, EC3 shared his thoughts about the status of NWA as a company and what he believes defines the promotion’s legacy. EC3 explained that the intentional simplicity of NWA’s approach is what attracts fans to the company’s shows. You can find a highlight on the topic and watch the full interview below.
