wrestling / News

EC3 Explains His View of the New Era of NWA

October 30, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
EC3 NWA Image Credit: NWA

In a pre-NWA Samhain interview with Cageside Seats, EC3 shared his thoughts about the status of NWA as a company and what he believes defines the promotion’s legacy. EC3 explained that the intentional simplicity of NWA’s approach is what attracts fans to the company’s shows. You can find a highlight on the topic and watch the full interview below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

EC3, NWA, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading