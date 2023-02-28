EC3 Recalls Getting Concussed By Titus O’Neil In NXT, Why Some Athletes Don’t Make Great Wrestlers

EC3 had a couple of stints in WWE and NXT, and he recently talked about how he was concussed more by Titus O’Neil than anyone else in his career. The NWA star appeared on Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge for an interview and talked about the difficulty some athletes make in transitioning over into pro wrestling; you can check out some highlights below:

On who in NXT was hard to work with: “I mean, I’ve been concussed by Titus O’Neil more times than anybody in my life. I mean, I’m constantly getting concussed and I do everything to protect my opponent… Well, hey, he’s good at charity.”

On if it’s harder for bigger wrestlers to work properly: “I don’t know, I think it’s just dependent on the person and their, you know, what they excel at. Because Brock Lesnar — nobody’s bigger than that guy — moves like a gazelle. Even Brawn to some extent, like he’s very fluid and athletic-moving. You know, Titus had a pretty prestigious college career, and I think some NFL experience. But sometimes it doesn’t translate. Because there have been times, big giant people they brought into trained to become wrestlers just couldn’t figure it out and had no — like, world-class athletes in one retrospect couldn’t fall down, you know?”

On athletes’ coordination transferring into wrestling: “I think it’s such an interesting dynamic that if you’re conditioned so much into one aspect of an athleticism. Like if you — ‘I’m a defensive end and this is what I know.’ And as you progress in that athletic career, you’re only working on the things that apply there, that when you try something so unique and new — yeah, it’s coordination, it’s a whole lot of things. And that’s why there’s some mediocre-par athletes that are great wrestlers though. Because they think right and they can move, and they’re trained to do it dynamically, body mechanics, things like that.”

