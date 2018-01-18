UPDATED: EC3 Is Reportedly Heading to WWE

UPDATED: To add fuel to the fire. PWinsider reports that EC3 was at the WWE Performance Center this past Tuesday.

ORIGINAL: According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, EC3 is heading to WWE. EC3, real name Michael Hutter, owns the rights to the EC3 gimmick, and Impact has already made it clear that they will allow wrestlers to use their gimmicks anywhere they want. At this time, there is no word if WWE is interested in using the gimmick. He is free and clear to work the Rumble if WWE wants.