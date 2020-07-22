EC3 Reveals Drake Maverick Really Peed His Pants At Survivor Series 2018

In an interview with Fightful, EC3 spoke about the time Drake Maverick peed his pants at WWE Survivor Series 2018 and revealed that the device didn’t work so Maverick actually peed himself.

He said: “I think NXT’s awesome and fun. Hopefully they use him to his capabilities as a story teller and a veteran presence and talent that can help mold a generation of people that might not get it yet. He’s awesome. If it was a different world and he was free to try something else, I would have been excited to see what he really could do, but at the same time in this world’s climate… NXT’s cool. They’ll let him be him. I mean, the guy pissed his pants for that company. For real pissed his pants. That wasn’t—the thing malfunctioned. Did you know this? So, someone has this great idea where he pisses his pants, send him out there with a malfunctioning [pant pisser]. It didn’t work. To watch him, he’s such a professional in the back of his mind, and he’s very paranoid, “Oh, man, I need a full tank just in case I need to pee my pants,’ and he did. Who makes someone do that? Okay, I would have done it. I’ll pee my pants right now. I don’t care. In fact I peed my pants at his bachelor party, that’s how good of a brother I am. Then, ‘Well I don’t know if we’re ever going to do anything with him, he’s a joke.’ Why is he a joke? ‘Cause he peed his pants. Who made him? Who the f—control your narrative.”