EC3 Names Talent In OVW That Will Be The Company’s Future

EC3 recently named a couple of stars that he sees as the future of OVW. THe former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion spoke with Fightful for a new interview and during the conversation, he was asked about the future stars of OVW.

“Cal Herro, fanny pack kid will be there,” EC3 said. “I believe Luke Kurtis could be there. Let me look, I’m taking a mental drive through the roster. Those are the two that stand out to me. I think there’s a lot of early potential in OVW that can hold that, but those two stand out in the next few years, I think, that could very well compete for that.”

EC3 is the current OVW National Heavyweight Champion, having won the title at Thanksgiving Thunder in late November.