Eddie Dennis Says He’s Exited WWE, Returning To Ring In December

WWE NXT producer Eddie Denis says he’s exited WWE and is returning to the ring next month. Dennis retired from the ring in February and joined WWE as a producer and writer for NXT in March. That stint appears to be over as he posted to Twitter to announce that he’s “come to terms with the release of WWE” and will return to the ring on December 9th at Pro Wrestling Chaos’ Heir to the Throne.

No word as of yet on why Dennis exited the company.