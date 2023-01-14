Eddie Edwards Says He’ll Be Impact World Champion This Year, Talks Hard to Kill Match

Eddie Edwards believes he will regain the Impact World Championship in 2023. Edwards, who faces Jonathan Gresham on tonight’s Hard to Kill PPV, spoke with PWMania for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:

On a potential World Title reign this year: “I think so. I got close at the end of last year, but I’ll get back to the drawing board and 2023 is a new me. I want to do it the right way, work my way up, and beat everyone to get there. I am confident I will be World Champion in 2023.”

On his match with Jonathan Gresham at Hard to Kill: “I’m looking forward to it. Anytime we have a PPV, it’s one of those things you can feel in the air, you can feel it in the building, the energy, the excitement from the locker room itself, let alone the fans. Me and Gresham were supposed to wrestle 9 months ago at Rebellion, but circumstances out of our hands meant we couldn’t, so now the time is here, a long time in the making. We’ll be out there, tearing up, Center Stage, Atlanta. What better place to do it?”

On Gresham: “He’s been everywhere, England, Europe, and across the states and he is very technical. That’s his style, he’s a technician and one of, if not the best out there right now in that aspect. He will bring submission holds, catch wrestling, so of course, I’ve been looking out for that, but I want to get him off his game. I want to push him beyond what he is comfortable doing, away from just holds and submissions. I want to switch it up with some brawling, some hard-hitting stuff that he may be able to do, but he hasn’t done against me. Let’s turn it up a notch, I want to test him. Sure, we can wrestle, but at some point, I will turn it up and test him in the ring, not just as a wrestler but as a man.”