Eddie Gilbert Announced For Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame
April 4, 2024 | Posted by
GCW has announced that Eddie Gilbert is the latest inductee for the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame, which happens Sunday. He joins a Class of 2024 that includes Steve Corino, Sabu, Mercedes Martinez, Trent Acid, Kevin Hogan and The Briscoes. It happens at the Sheraton Downtown Philadelphia on April 7.
*2024 Indie HoF Update*
Inductee #6:
EDDIE GILBERT
Also Announced:
Sabu
Steve Corino
Mercedes Martinez
Trent Acid
The Briscoes
Kevin Hogan
The 2024 #IndieHoF Ceremony takes place on Sunday 4/7 at Noon and streams LIVE & FREE on Youtube!
Tix:https://t.co/EZnfwCyowR
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) April 4, 2024
