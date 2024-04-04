wrestling / News

Eddie Gilbert Announced For Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame

April 4, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
GCW has announced that Eddie Gilbert is the latest inductee for the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame, which happens Sunday. He joins a Class of 2024 that includes Steve Corino, Sabu, Mercedes Martinez, Trent Acid, Kevin Hogan and The Briscoes. It happens at the Sheraton Downtown Philadelphia on April 7.

