Eddie Gilbert Announced For Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame

GCW has announced that Eddie Gilbert is the latest inductee for the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame, which happens Sunday. He joins a Class of 2024 that includes Steve Corino, Sabu, Mercedes Martinez, Trent Acid, Kevin Hogan and The Briscoes. It happens at the Sheraton Downtown Philadelphia on April 7.

