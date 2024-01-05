Eddie Kingston Puts Bryan Danielson On Blast For Calling Him A Bum

Eddie Kingston is applying a positive spin to insults he has receive in the past especially Bryan Danielson.

Speaking to Gabby AF, Kingston addressed some of those who have criticized him including the former WWE champion. You can see a highlight below (per Wrestling Inc):

On those who have called him a bum previously: “I like being called a bum it’s good. King of the Bums, King of the Underdogs, King of the Lowest of the Low -– I like that.”

On peers not liking how outspoken he was during his early years: “There’s a lot of judgmental motherf*kers that think they’re better than other people. I’ve been judged a lot in wrestling. I’ve been judged all over and it don’t bother me.”

On Danielson calling him ‘a bum’: “He’s a f*king hippie. Bryan Danielson is a f*king hippie, there you go, you tree-hugging motherf*ker. There it is. That’s what he is.”