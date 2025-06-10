wrestling / News
Eddie Kingston Shares Update on Recovery Training
June 10, 2025 | Posted by
– Injured AEW star and former Continental Champion Eddie Kingston shared a video of his physical rehab on his Instagram account. Kingston has been out of action since May 2024 after suffering a leg injury.
Eddie Kingston wrote in the caption, “I tried to find some ‘motivational’ quote, but let’s be real, s*** sucked and I hate doing it, but it has to be done.” You can view the clip he shared below:
View this post on Instagram