WWE News: Edge and Christian Show ‘Censors’ CM Punk’s Name, Most Liked Videos of 2018

– CM Punk (or his name, anyway) was persona non grata on the latest episode of the Edge and Christian show. Monday’s episode of the comedy series featured a segment called “Will WWE Talk About It,” which…well, is pretty self-explanatory. The two sat in front of a screen, complete with laugh track, and asked whether certain topics would be talked about in WWE.

There was actually only one, namely Punk, who came up with a “CENSORED” over his name and any time Edge or Christian tried to say his name, they were bleeped out. They joked that there’s “No chance in hell that [Punk] will ever be talked about in WWE ever again.”

Christian ended the segment by “breaking the fourth wall” and sending a shout-out to Colt Cabana. The episode, “Kayfabe,” is currently in the Network’s VOD section under “Originals.”

– Alfred Konuwa’s latest Forbes column on WWE notes that Roman Reigns’ leukemia announcement was the most Liked video on the company’s YouTube account in 2018. You can see the full list at the link, with the top five below:

1. WWE Raw (October 22, 2018) – Roman Reigns Relinquishes the Universal Title to Battle his Returning Leukemia: 351,000 Likes/7,200 Dislikes

2. WWE Royal Rumble 2018 – Rey Mysterio Makes a Shocking Return in the Royal Rumble Match: 239,000 Likes/4,200 Dislikes

3. WWE Raw (June 18, 2018) – Ronda Rousey is Suspended after Launching an Attack: 174,000 Likes/13,000 Dislikes

4. WWE Raw (August 20, 2018) – The Shield Reunite to Stop Braun Strowman from Cashing In: 152,000 Likes/7,100 Dislikes

5. WWE Raw (April 2, 2018) – Roman Reigns Unleashes on Brock Lesnar Before WrestleMania: 139,000 Likes/12,000 Dislikes