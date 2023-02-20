wrestling / News
Edge Comments On Elimination Chamber Match, Praises Beth Phoenix
Edge and Beth Phoenix were victorious against The Judgment Day at Elimination Chamber, and Edge took to social media to comment on the match. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to his Instagram account and talked about his wife’s performance in the bout after 13 months away from the ring and more. You can check out the post below, in which he wrote:
“What a night. Performing in Montreal for the first time in 16 years. With my badass, kickass, sweetass(yeah I said it) wife. Who hadn’t had a match in 13 months and performed a Shatter Machine with me. A move we never tried before. On a live PLE. But that’s Beth. Thank you Montreal. Hearing you sing Metalingus and your love for us is something I’ll always take with me. Alright on to Ottawa, Austin Theory and winning the US Title.”
