– WWE Hall of Famer Edge took to Twitter to respond to social media post by Busted Open Radio’s Dave LaGreca on three wrestlers who were able to return to the ring after suffering what appeared to be career-ending injuries. The initial post by Sportskeeda Wrestling featured some original artwork, highlighting Edge, Bryan Danielson, and Saraya. Edge noted the following in his response:

“Pretty damn cool. We all fought for it. Kudos to Saraya and Bryan. Absolute beasts. Let’s include @Christian4Peeps in this. I feel like he’s come back at such a high-level people sleep on the fact he was retired for 7 years.”

Christian Cage previously made his in-ring return at the WWE Royal Rumble 2021, competing in the Men’s Rumble match. He returned after retiring from the ring earlier in 2014. You can check out Edge’s tweet below: