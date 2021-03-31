Edge Isn’t Bummed Christian Went to AEW: ‘I Want Him to Be Happy’

Edge is not upset that Christian jumped ship from WWE to AEW, and hopes that he gets the respect he deserves. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast for a new interview and weighed in on his longtime tag partner and friend signing with AEW. You can check out some highlights from the discussion below, along with the full audio:

On Christian jumping to AEW: “You know, I’m not bummed. I want him to be happy, and I want him to get the respect that he deserves. Because I’d like for him to get the on-air respect that the locker room shows him. Because If you ask anyone within our industry, he’s one of the names where people go, ‘Man, that dude.’ Like, if you watch the latest Broken Skulls Sessions with Randy Orton, and you watch Steve and Randy talk about Jay and what he brings to the table. So I just want him to be wherever he’s going to get that respect. Because whatever the initials are, he’s my best friend. I want him to be happy, and I want him to be able to do hopefully what I get to do do, which is go out on your own terms, and see this thing through properly instead of just like, ‘You’re done.’ ‘Wait, what? I’m what?’ We’ve both been in that scenario. So I just want him to go wherever that’s gonna be.”

On their careers going in different directions: “Yeah, and even in terms of just — even in storyline terms. I mean, we were only a team for two years on programming. People don’t think about that. We’ve been singles way more than we were a tag team. We just happened to be a tag team in a pocket with a number of group of teams that were able to create something, and create something pretty memorable. Because all of those things came together at the right time. But the totality of it is, we’re looking at like two years.”

