Edge Was Offered a Spot on WWE Creative Team During His Triceps Injury

Edge was out of action for several months after suffering a triceps injury at Backlash 2020, and he has revealed he was briefly on the creative team during that time. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Busted Open Radio and said he worked with creative for a few weeks but decided he would rather be in the position of directly working with talent where he could give advice on promos and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On helping out talent backstage in WWE: “I’d like to think everybody knows that I’m there. What do you need? Do you want advice on something? They know I’m wide open. I don’t have my own locker room, I don’t have a bus, I’m in with the boys and we’re talking and working through things.”

On being offered a spot on the creative team: “When I tore my tricep, initially, they wanted me to be on the creative team. I tried it for three weeks and I felt, if I’m a talent, I shouldn’t be in there. I didn’t want to ostracize myself and it didn’t feel right. I was like, ‘Who needs help with promos? Give me seven people and I’ll Zoom with them an hour a day’ and try to help them find a semblance of something they can connect to and it will translate in the promo. I find, if you have one element of truth in the promo, you can bite into it and flavor the rest. That is fascinating and fun to me.

“I got helped so often early in my career by the Bad News Browns and Rick Martels and Sweet Daddy Sikis and Ron Hutchisons and Bret Harts. If I’m in a position now to parlay some of that knowledge and experience from 30 years of doing this, that’s another layer of this cake that I wanted to come back and do. I love that I get to wrestle Damian Priest on Monday in a high profile match. I like him as a talent and think there is more there, so let’s get to it. To be able to go from wrestling Bad News Brown back in 94 to Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair to Randy Orton, John Cena, Batista, the Undertaker, to now (Seth) Rollins and (Roman) Reigns and Priest and AJ (Styles). It’s a blast for me. I want to be wide open and I think our locker room understands that, no matter who you are, female or male locker room, I’m here if you want advice.”