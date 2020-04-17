wrestling / News

WWE News: Who Produced Edge vs. Orton At WrestleMania 36, Seth Rollins Helps Animal Shelter, Braun Strowman Make-A-Wish

April 17, 2020
Edge Randy Orton Wrestlemania

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Jamie Noble was the producer of the Edge vs. Randy Orton Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36.

– Braun Strowman is encouraging fans to share messages of hope for Make-A-Wish kids: “Now more than ever, the world needs the hope of a wish. Join me in bringing Make-A-Wish kids encouragement by sharing a message of hope. Post your message tagging @MakeAWish & #WishesAreWaiting!”

– The NBC affiliate in Davenport, IA has a story up about how Seth Rollins and his cousin’s pizza place donated $1000 to a local animal shelter.

