WWE News: Who Produced Edge vs. Orton At WrestleMania 36, Seth Rollins Helps Animal Shelter, Braun Strowman Make-A-Wish

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Jamie Noble was the producer of the Edge vs. Randy Orton Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36.

– Braun Strowman is encouraging fans to share messages of hope for Make-A-Wish kids: “Now more than ever, the world needs the hope of a wish. Join me in bringing Make-A-Wish kids encouragement by sharing a message of hope. Post your message tagging @MakeAWish & #WishesAreWaiting!”

– The NBC affiliate in Davenport, IA has a story up about how Seth Rollins and his cousin’s pizza place donated $1000 to a local animal shelter.