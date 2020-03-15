Edge Set to Appear on Tomorrow’s Raw

– WWE Hall of Famer Edge announced on his Twitter account that he will be appearing on tomorrow’s Raw. Edge wrote, “Pick up truck in the wind. @PearlJam cranked. Here I come #RAW.”

As previously reported, tomorrow’s Raw is going to air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, similar to last Friday’s Smackdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show will only have essential personnel in attendance. The event was previously scheduled to be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania but was forced to move due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Additionally, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin and The Undertaker were previously announced for appearances on tomorrow’s show. The Undertaker is slated to take part in a contract signing for his scheduled matchup with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. However, WrestleMania 36 is currently up in the air right now due to coronavirus concerns.