WWE Raw Reportedly Moving To Performance Center
March 13, 2020 | Posted by
– Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that Monday’s WWE Raw from Pittsburgh, PA has been canceled and WWE will move the show to the Performance Center.
WWE and the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh have yet to confirm or comment on the news.
As previously reported, WWE made the decision to move tonight’s SmackDown from Detroit to the Performance Center amid the coronavirus pandemic.
