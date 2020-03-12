UPDATED: WWE Confirms Smackdown Move to Performance Center This Week

UPDATE: The WWE has issued a statement to Pro Wrestling Sheet confirming that Smackdown has moved to the WWE Performance Center for Friday, March 13. You can read the statement below:

“Friday Night SmackDown on March 13 will air live as regularly scheduled and emanate from WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida with only essential personnel in attendance. The event was originally scheduled in Detroit, Michigan.”

The show will air live on the FOX Network.

ORIGINAL: According to a new update from PWInsider, the current plan is to move this week’s Smackdown to Orlando, Florida after a number of back and forth discussions. An official decision to move the show to the WWE Performance Center was reportedly made earlier this afternoon.

WWE has not yet issued an official statement on the move for Smackdown to the Performance Center. The show was originally going to be held in Detroit, Michigan. Previously, WWE issued a statement denying that the Detroit show was cancelled, but the company was working on contingency plans “in the event that upcoming WWE shows are cancelled by government officials, civil authorities and/or local venues.”