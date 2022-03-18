wrestling / News
Eight-Man Tag Match & More Added To This Weekend’s Impact Tapings
Impact Wrestling has added a big eight-man tag team match and more to this weekend’s TV tapings in Philadelphia. Impact posted to Twitter advertising Friday and Saturday’s TV tapings at the 2300 Arena and is now listing a match pitting the Bullet Club (Jay White, Chris Bey, and the Good Brothers) against Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent, and Kenny King of Honor No More for the Saturday session.
Also announced was a rematch between PCO and JONAH, who faced off at Sacrifice. You can see all the details below:
The television trucks of #IMPACTonAXSTV come to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA this weekend for two nights of must-see action!
🎟️: https://t.co/IHx65Io2wL@RealTSteelz @MickieJames @bigjoedoering @TheEricYoung @CodyDeaner @The_BigLG @MachineGunKA @PCOisNotHuman @jo & More! pic.twitter.com/nKWOrwJTWa
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 18, 2022
