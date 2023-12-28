El Desperado On How He’s Doing Following Eye Surgery, Thought He’d Take More Time Off

El Desperado recently gave an update on how he’s doing after undergoing eye surgery late last month ahead of his match with Hiromu Takahashi at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18. Desperado was challenged by Takahashi at NJPW Power Struggle, and he spoke with NJPW ahead of the match. You can check out some highlights below:

On how his vision is during following surgery: “Still off. If I look up with my eyes, then my right and left eyes move different distances, so I get double vision. Straight ahead I’m OK though.”

On being challenged by Takahashi at NJPW Power Struggle: “Honestly I did think the timing sucked. My surgery date was set, so I was thinking of taking the time off if all I had at Wrestle Kingdom was the Ranbo. With all the people in that thing, you never know what could happen, especially with bad eyesight, so I was thinking that would be my chance to take more time off.”

On accepting the challenge: “Well, it would look pretty bad if I turned it down right before the main event. It would have made Hiromu look bad too- and in all honesty it was my bad for not communicating with the company well enough- I told them about the surgery but not how much time I was thinking of taking off.”