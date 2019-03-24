wrestling / News
WWE News: El Generico Returns to Twitter, Undertaker & More Celebrate Birthdays, The Rock’s WrestleMania 32 Match Online
March 24, 2019
– El Generico has made his return to Twitter with his first new post since last year. The alter ego of Sami Zayn posted the following image of himself to his social media account. Outside of a couple recent retweets, it is the first post to Generico’s Twitter account since March 26th of last year:
— El Generico (@ElGenerico) March 24, 2019
– Happy Birthday to The Undertaker (54), Lacey Evans (29), Epico Colon (37), Barry Horowitz (60), Jack Swagger (37), and Christopher Daniels (49), all of whom are celebrating birthdays on Sunday.
– WWE posted the full video of The Rock defeating Erick Rowan in an impromptu match at WrestleMania 32:
