El Hijo del Fantasma Expected To Take Part In WWE Camp Next Month

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that El Hijo del Fantasma, who you may know better as King Cuerno in Lucha Underground, is expected to start in WWE’s camp in September. WWE has wanted Fantasma, real name Jorge Alcantar, since the first season of Lucha Underground aired. There have been rumors of several big names starting then. Alcantar is considered a good worker and he has an advantage over other Spanish-speaking wrestlers that have come to WWE in that he speaks perfect English. The only reason it hasn’t happened before now was his Lucha Underground contract.