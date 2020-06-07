wrestling / News

El Hijo del Fantasma’s Mom Gets NXT Title Tattoo

June 6, 2020
El Hijo del Fantasma

– El Hijo del Fantasma’s mom celebrated his NXT Cruiserweight Title win over Drake Maverick by getting a tattoo of the title.

