wrestling / News
El Hijo del Fantasma’s Mom Gets NXT Title Tattoo
June 6, 2020 | Posted by
– El Hijo del Fantasma’s mom celebrated his NXT Cruiserweight Title win over Drake Maverick by getting a tattoo of the title.
