wrestling / News
El Hijo Del Vikingo Reportedly Injured At TNA Impact Tapings
October 27, 2024 | Posted by
El Hijo Del Vikingo suffered an apparent injury at the TNA Impact tapings on Sunday. As you can see below, Vikingo suffered an injury to his leg during a dive to the outside in a match against Trent Seven at the taping.
The match was stopped early, and Vikingo was taken out on a stretcher. No word as to his condition at this time.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Vikingo.
— RJ🎙 (@RJ_Hunt36) October 27, 2024