El Hijo Del Vikingo Potentially Injured During Match in Mexico

El Hijo Del Vikingo appeared to sustain a potential injury during a match in Mexico over the weekend. Fightful reports that the AAA Mega Champion competed in a match at Arena López Mateos in Mexico City when the match was stopped early.

Vikingo landed awkwardly on a tilt-a-whirl maneuver and his knee buckled, which led to the stoppage. He was tended to by officials after the match and had his knee wrapped.

According to Mas Lucha, there’s talk that it may be a ligament rupture after an initial assessment although that has not yet been confirmed. You can see video of him being tended to below.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Vikingo.