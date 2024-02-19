wrestling / News
El Hijo Del Vikingo Potentially Injured During Match in Mexico
El Hijo Del Vikingo appeared to sustain a potential injury during a match in Mexico over the weekend. Fightful reports that the AAA Mega Champion competed in a match at Arena López Mateos in Mexico City when the match was stopped early.
Vikingo landed awkwardly on a tilt-a-whirl maneuver and his knee buckled, which led to the stoppage. He was tended to by officials after the match and had his knee wrapped.
According to Mas Lucha, there’s talk that it may be a ligament rupture after an initial assessment although that has not yet been confirmed. You can see video of him being tended to below.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Vikingo.
El Hijo del Vikingo no pudo terminar la lucha en la Arena López Mateos. Se lesionó la rodilla derecha después de un movimiento.
Tras la primera valoración en la arena, se habla de que puede ser una ruptura de ligamentos. pic.twitter.com/XBOShTRy9N
— Más Lucha (@mas_lucha) February 18, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Thinks The Rock’s WWE Return To Align With Roman Reigns Has Been Confusing
- Note on Backstage WWE Reactions & Theories That John Laurinaitis Is Vince McMahon’s “Fall Guy”
- Arn Anderson On Locker Room’s Reaction To Hulk Hogan Coming Into WCW
- Ted DiBiase On Vince McMahon Allegations: ‘Money Can Buy A Lot Of Things, But Not Integrity’