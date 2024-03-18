El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Amazing Red Was Planned For HOG Before Vikingo’s Injury

As previously reported, El Hijo del Vikingo had to vacate the AAA Mega Championship after suffering a knee injury last month. In an interview with Fightful, House of Glory promoter Brian XL revealed that he had plans to book Vikingo vs. Amazing Red before the injury happened.

He said: “To be completely honest, we were supposed to do Amazing Red vs. Vikingo for Boston. The older high flier with the newer high flier, putting those two giants together. Obviously, Vikingo got hurt, so we have to find a replacement. That’s one dream match I definitely want to do. That would be really good.“