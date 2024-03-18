wrestling / News
El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Amazing Red Was Planned For HOG Before Vikingo’s Injury
March 18, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, El Hijo del Vikingo had to vacate the AAA Mega Championship after suffering a knee injury last month. In an interview with Fightful, House of Glory promoter Brian XL revealed that he had plans to book Vikingo vs. Amazing Red before the injury happened.
He said: “To be completely honest, we were supposed to do Amazing Red vs. Vikingo for Boston. The older high flier with the newer high flier, putting those two giants together. Obviously, Vikingo got hurt, so we have to find a replacement. That’s one dream match I definitely want to do. That would be really good.“
More Trending Stories
- Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- The Rock Says ‘Standards & Practices’ Have Issues With His Language On WWE TV
- Booker T On Why He Turned Down Buff Bagwell Episode Of Dark Side Of The Ring
- Backstage Reaction To Booker T Saying He Had a ‘Run In’ With CM Punk At NXT