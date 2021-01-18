El Lindaman Tests Positive For COVID-19

Big Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that El Lindaman has tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result his Strong Hearts tag partner T-Hawk was removed from their January 19 show. Lindaman, who made appearances for AEW during the early days of the company, had been wrestling for ZERO1, Big Japan Wrestling, DDT and other Japanese promotions during the pandemic.

The post reads: “We’ll be back in Shinkiba on January 19th! T-hawk was scheduled to wrestle Aoki but because he was a close contact to El lindaman who tested positive for COVID-19 has to sit out. Kuma Arashi will take his place. Aoki who has been defeated once looks for revenge!”