El Phantasmo Loves Bullet Club’s Evolution: ‘So Many Little Subgroups’

The Bullet Club has spread across several company with subgroups and more, something El Phantasmo says he loves. Phantasmo and Hikuleo recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview and talked about the group’s evolution and how there are different subgroups within the stable now.

“I love it,” Phantasmo said of the different Bullet Club factions. “There’s so many little subgroups. But I think people pay way too much attention and care about it too much. They care about that the House of Torture is in Bullet Club, but it’s basically just branding. They’re not in Bullet Club; they’re doing their own thing.”

He continued, “I like all the different iterations Bullet Club has taken. I thought we could have done something really cool with me, KENTA and Ishimori going into a babyface Bullet Club direction. That was really close to happening, and rght at the last minute it didn’t and everything got swept under the rug and plans changed. But O.G. G.O.D., we’re the new G.O.D. It’s Bullet Club for life, baby.”

Phantasmo & Hikuleo have both been part of the group in the recent past, with Phantasmo leaving at Sakura Genesis in April of last year and Hikuleo exiting in September of 2022.