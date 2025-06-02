wrestling / News

Elayna Black Is Now A Free Agent, Says Goodbye To Cora Jade

June 2, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cora Jade TNA Impact 2-20-25 Elayna Black Image Credit: TNA

Elayna Black, formerly Cora Jade in WWE, is now a free agent after her release from the company. In a post on Twitter, Black said goodbye to her NXT persona as she looks forward to what comes next. In the video, it shows her skateboard covered in roots as she talks to Jade.

She said: “So let’s make one thing clear. This was never your story. It was always mine.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Elayna Black, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading