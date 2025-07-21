Elayna Black Announces She’s Taking A Break From Wrestling, Wants To Protect Her Mental Health

Elayna Black announced that she’s stepping away from professional wrestling and canceling her upcoming appearances to prioritize her mental health. She posted the message to social media this morning. She noted that her passion for wrestling has faded and that continuing in the industry is no longer beneficial for her well-being.

She wrote: “I originally had a 10 minute long video explaining where my head’s at, and maybe eventually I’ll post it but seems unnecessary for now. I’ll keep it short but I am going to be taking a break from wrestling for the foreseeable future. It’s no longer good for my mental health and I’ll never know if that love for it I once had will return if I don’t step away. I’m gonna take the rest of the year to take care of me and go from there. I apologize to the fans and promoters who were looking forward to/booked my upcoming appearances. I hope you can understand. To my supporters, thank you -Brie/Elayna “Let go or be dragged””