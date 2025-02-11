wrestling / News

Elektra Lopez Comments On Her WWE Release

February 10, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Elektra Lopez WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

Elektra Lopez has confirmed that she’s been released from WWE. It was reported on Sunday that Lopez had been among the releases over the weekend. Lopez posted to her Twitter account on Monday to confirm the news, writing:

“Heard any good news lately? No? Well, make it quick—I’ve got a packed schedule for the next 90 days”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Elektra Lopez, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading