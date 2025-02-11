wrestling / News
Elektra Lopez Comments On Her WWE Release
February 10, 2025 | Posted by
Elektra Lopez has confirmed that she’s been released from WWE. It was reported on Sunday that Lopez had been among the releases over the weekend. Lopez posted to her Twitter account on Monday to confirm the news, writing:
“Heard any good news lately? No? Well, make it quick—I’ve got a packed schedule for the next 90 days”
Heard any good news lately? No? Well, make it quick—I’ve got a packed schedule for the next 90 days⏳ pic.twitter.com/M1ThSnEPYX
— Elektra Lopez (@elektralopezwwe) February 11, 2025
