Eli Drake Declares Free Agency, Thanks Impact Wrestling for an ‘Overall Great Experience’

– Former Impact Wrestling World champion Eli Drake seems to have resolved his legal issues with Impact Wrestling. Earlier today on Twitter, he announced his free agency status, and thanked Impact Wrestling for “the overall great experience.” You can read his full statement on the matter below.

During a previous exclusive interview with 411mania in April, Eli Drake had confirmed reports that his Impact Wrestling contract was slated to expire on May 31 of this year. However, a short time after that interview, news was reported that Impact Wrestling had terminated its relationship with Eli Drake (nee Shaun Ricker).

Another report indicated that Impact Wrestling was looking at pursuing legal action against Drake for breach of contract. It seems at the moment those issues have been resolved, and based on Drake’s statement, both parties are now amicably parting ways with Drake thanking Impact and declaring his free agency status.