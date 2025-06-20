Elijah Reportedly Suffered A Triceps Tear During Last Tuesday’s WWE NXT

TNA wrestler Elijah, who is currently in the middle of a push in that company, has suffered an unfortunate setback. Fightful Select reports that Elijah tore his triceps while wrestling on this past Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT. He teamed with Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura to defeat Trick Williams, Wes Lee and AJ Francis. The injury happened when he came off the top rope and hit double knees to the chest. He broke his fall with his arm, which tore the triceps.

TNA’s lead ringside physician was at the taping and helped NXT’s medical team. Elijah has already had successful surgery to repair the damage.

The man formerly known as Elias and Ezekiel during his WWE days was feuding with Williams at the time of his injury. He unsuccessfully challenged the NXT star for the TNA World title at Against All Odds. He appeared on last night’s episode of Impact, pinning Ryan Nemeth in a huge ten-man tag team match, but that was taped earlier this month.